Gov. Sununu has consistently stifled the growth of clean energy in New Hampshire. For three years in a row, the Legislature has had bipartisan legislation to increase the amount of net metering from 1 MW to 5 MW, and despite changes this year, the governor once again vetoed it.
Our state also compensates owners less for that energy than other New England states do. This makes it hard for municipalities to go forward with plans for a local hydro project or a large solar array that would help lower their electric bill and their taxes.
Gov. Sununu also vetoed money for energy efficiency projects when he refused to restore RGGI dollars to their intended use. Third, he vetoed changes to the Renewable Portfolio Standard that would set a higher goal for how much solar and wind we use in New Hampshire to generate electricity. We are far below what surrounding states are aiming for — our goal for solar is 0.7 percent by 2030 (which we have already reached), compared to Massachusetts at 15 percent and Vermont at 14 percent.
Businesses look for favorable policies and fair compensation, and New Hampshire is behind in both when it comes to renewable energy. We have a lack of leadership at the state level that needs to change if we are going to have a clean energy future.
MARGE SHEPARDSON
94 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
