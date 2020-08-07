Gov. Sununu vetoed an increase in the $7.25 New Hampshire minimum wage on July 24. That $7.25/hour translates to $290/week, $1,247/month, $14,964/year.
The $7.25/hr figure hasn’t changed since July 24 of 2009. According to the MIT living wage calculator, a living wage in New Hampshire for a single person without children is $12.61/hour. (https://livingwage.mit.edu/states/33). The Economic Policy Institute puts a budget for a childless individual in Cheshire County at $3,054/month. (www.epi.org/resources/budget)
These baseline numbers climb when domestic partners and/or children are added to the equations. It is manifest that the $7.25/hour minimum wage doesn’t come close to meeting these bony guideposts.
In the face of “pandemic” of income inequality running riot in this country, the governor appears to be saying “it’s not my responsibility.” His veto telegraphs that he doesn’t understand the American people are sick of his party’s “let them eat cake” ideology. His actions indicate that he doesn’t believe minimum wage workers deserve a raise though they haven’t had one in 11 years. (All states adjoining New Hampshire have higher minimum wages).
He’s full speed ahead, like his GOP brethren, with further breaking American capitalism by favoring moneyed interests over regular people, whose safety net they have spent years methodically shredding.
Governor, here’s hoping that come November, Granite Staters will pick their governor by looking through the front windshield instead of the rearview mirror.
JAMES HEFFRON
87 Log Cabin Road, Nelson
