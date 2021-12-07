It would appear that our Republican governor thinks that trying to bring out-of-state nurses and EMTs into New Hampshire to fill the lack of medical personnel is all we need to squash the severe uptick of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths.
It seems this plan is just for the sake of appearances. We’re supposed to feel he’s doing all he can to keep us safe.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why he isn’t mandating vaccines for employees’ eligibility to work. Why masks in public places and in schools aren’t necessary to keep employees and students safe? Why take that option away from local districts? Why does Sununu say he’s happy we aren’t following the president’s plan that would curb the increase of the hundreds of illnesses and many deaths?
We all realize that these plans wouldn’t be popular, but they would save lives. That’s what real leaders do … using the effective option before bowing to the screams of the uninformed.
For lack of any realistic reason, I must think it’s all political. As he plans on rerunning for governor, he must choose the popular option instead of the one that would bring down the illnesses and deaths.
On a personal level, I have to note that I lost my husband in January to this terrible virus, and I cannot abide by an elected official taking the easy way out of doing their job when lives are at stake.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.