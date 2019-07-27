What does it mean to be a “progressive?”
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, progressive means: “of, relating to, or characterized by progress: making use of or interested in new ideas, findings, or opportunities.”
Like many concerned and reasonably well-educated people in New Hampshire, I identify as a progressive. The idea of refusing to take part in the 21st century innovations and solutions to the pressing problem of climate change should be abhorrent to every progressive New Hampshire citizen.
By his recent veto of House Bill 365, Gov. Chris Sununu has unilaterally decided the New Hampshire legislative branch should not be allowed to make reasonable and forward moving changes to the laws governing renewable energy. After all, Eversource would not be happy if the limits on net metering were increased so consumers could get more credit for the power produced by solar panels and other forms of renewable energy.
We know full well that Gov. Sununu owes Eversource executives a debt for all of the campaign funding they have provided him. In fact, Eversource has been cited as being Sununu’s top contributor.
ALICE WELDEN
79 So Elmwood Road
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.