New Hampshire citizens made great sacrifices this past March to flatten the curve of COVID-19. We did this to protect healthcare workers and buy time for the state and federal government to develop coherent response plans. Gov. Sununu has not only squandered this time, he has actively undermined efforts to protect the people of this state.
He vetoed extending family and medical leave for COVID, vetoed protecting workers during the coronavirus pandemic, vetoed providing COVID funds to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, vetoed raising the minimum wage, vetoed eviction protections. In fact, he has issued 22 vetoes this session. Instead of spearheading a coherent statewide plan for opening schools safely, he punted the issue to school districts, many of which don’t have adequate resources in the best of times. He has not issued a statewide mask mandate.
Who is going to pay for his lack of leadership? Workers, students, elderly, people with health problems, small businesses, schools and communities.
We need a new leader. I will be voting for Andru Volinsky on Sept. 3. As executive councilor, he has been fighting to make our state safer and our schools more fairly funded. As governor, he will be fighting for all of New Hampshire’s citizens.
Wishing you all good health,
LOUISE EWING
220 Elm Ave.
Antrim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.