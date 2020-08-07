Did you know? Americans are six times more likely to be accidentally killed with a gun.
Americans are seven times more likely to die by violence.
Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by guns than people living in other developed countries.
Did you know? More than two thirds of homicides in America are committed with a firearm.
In New Hampshire, an average of 135 people die every year from gun violence; 90 percent are suicides, 7 percent are homicides.
What’s worse, the rate of gun deaths in New Hampshire increased 68 percent from 2009 to 2018, compared to an 18 percent increase over this same time period nationwide. We need to do something about this. Sadly, Gov. Sununu has not.
In August 2019, Gov. Sununu vetoed three commonsense gun-violence prevention bills: HB 109 would have closed the gun show loophole and required background checks for virtually all commercial gun sales or transfers; HB 514 would have required a three-day waiting period before the purchase and delivery of a firearm; and HB 564 would have prohibited carrying a firearm on school property. These bills had huge public support, from those who are lawful gun owners or come from hunting families, such as myself.
It is time to put in place a governor who will listen to and respect the will of his/her constituents. To that end, please join me in voting for Andru Volinsky on Sept. 8, a candidate who is for commonsense gun safety measures!
TERRI O’RORKE
34 Hillside Ave., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.