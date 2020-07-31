Hats off to Gov. Sununu for his efforts to lead from the front, signing comprehensive criminal justice reform into law.
As communities across our nation have grappled with criminal justice reform, Gov. Sununu’s been outspoken in the need to constantly reevaluate our criminal justice system, recognize where we can do better, and make positive change.
The laws signed by the governor are no-brainers. Prohibiting law enforcement from using chokeholds and requiring that they report misconduct is just common sense. The governor’s formation of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency is yet another sign of his commitment to bringing about practical, lasting change with input from all our community stakeholders.
Our elected officials in Washington could learn a thing or two from the governor. Critically evaluating our criminal justice system is worthy of sensible solutions, like those signed into law by Gov. Sununu — not just repeating the buzz words of the day.
KATE DAY
182 Valley Park Drive
Spofford
