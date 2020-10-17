I read a letter in this newspaper recently that claimed Gov. Sununu “undermines the right to vote.” However, the author plainly failed to mention that the governor and N.H. attorney general have allowed the expansion of voter accessibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the state is currently allowing individuals to register to vote by absentee and vote by absentee for any reason during the pandemic. Before this change, voters had limited opportunities to vote absentee, but could do so if they were going to be out of town on Election Day or have a disability.
The letter also insinuated that Gov. Sununu “is happy to carry the water” for politicians who believe allowing more people to vote would mean more Republicans would lose. Gov. Sununu’s move to allow the expansion of absentee voting in the state contradicts that statement, especially since the latest Granite State Poll showed that 45 percent of Democrats and 27 percent of independents would prefer to vote absentee, whereas only 11 percent of Republican would prefer to vote absentee.
It is pretty clear from the polls that more Democrats and independents are going to vote absentee. Despite this, Gov. Sununu understood that expanding the ability to vote absentee during a pandemic is the right thing to do, even if most of the voters in his own party will vote in-person.
Gov. Sununu has been an exemplary leader and these attacks on him and his administration are not based in reality.
KRISTI OWEN
278 Upper Troy Road
Fitzwilliam
