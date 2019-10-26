I am sad to report that Gov. Sununu is now officially inaugurated into the Voter Suppression Hall of Shame.
Let America Vote, based in Washington, D.C., monitors efforts by politicians to suppress voters throughout the country. New Hampshire has the dubious distinction of having our governor inaugurated into their Hall of Shame for his efforts to impede free and fair elections in our state.
Our governor vetoed bills with bipartisan support that would have established an independent redistricting commission to end gerrymandering. He vetoed bills that would have protected the votes of college students, ended poll taxes for students, improved campaign finance reform and added greater transparency to our elections.
I am disappointed be represented by a governor in the Voter Suppression Hall of Fame. Surely New Hampshire can do better.
KATHLEEN BOLLERUD
P.O. Box 268
Harrisville
