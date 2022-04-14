Well, those “crazy” Republicans who control our state are at it again. In the past few months we got to see some of their plans for New Hampshire.
First off, a number of Republicans voted to secede from the Union. The plan seems to be to link up with other conservative GOP states, like Texas and maybe Alaska. Of course, a wall would have to be built on the border with Vermont to keep “them durn libruls” out. So much for loving America.
Next, they offered legislation requiring teachers to take a “loyalty oath.” Since the United States would be disbanded, the oath would be to the Republican Party. “You teachers are either with us, or move to Vermont!”
Then there was the GOP push to eliminate the profits tax on large corporations. Which occurred at the same time Republicans were lambasting the idea of lowering the tax on gasoline. Once upon a time, Republicans were all for “ordinary” folks — you know, who drive themselves around in 10-year-old gas guzzling pickups. Now they are all for CEOs — rich men who have chauffeurs and Teslas.
There’s also N.H. Republicans’ intense dislike of college students, supposedly because they only live here for nine months A YEAR. Obviously, they say, such part timers should NOT be allowed to vote here! On the other hand, Republicans love their New Hampshire snowbirds, who leave the state after Thanksgiving and come back around Easter, their cars sporting Florida plates. Of course, these retired folks, who are only here for six or seven months, tend to vote Republican; the college kids tend to vote Democratic.
And what’s with the Republicans’ fondness for laws meant to control women’s bodies? I know, the state GOP is run mostly by elderly men who have no medical training, but inserting themselves in between a women and her gynecologist seems a bit much.
Meanwhile, a GOP move is underway to get rid of Gov. Sununu. Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s friend, says the former president feels Chris Sununu “has never been loyal,” and Trump wants him “out of the way.”
Sununu, who tenaciously tries to cling to the label “moderate,” seems to have had it with the crazies in his own party. At a recent event, he described Donald Trump as “... crazy. I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he’s not getting out.”
That might describe much of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
