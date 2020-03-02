Who is New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu? While he tries to present himself as a moderate, his actions reveal otherwise.
He opposed the impeachment of Trump. He claims not even to have read a transcript of the incriminating phone call Trump had with Ukraine President Zelensky. Sununu appears to know little about what takes place in Trump’s world of constant lying and attacks against the Constitution and human rights.
Gov. Sununu has doubled down on his support, claiming to be Trump’s No. 1 fan. Really? Through 1,055 days in office, Trump had made 15,413 false or misleading claims. What will the cost be to our country and state from this disinformation campaign at the federal level, supported by our governor?
There is a disturbing “know nothing” element in Gov. Sununu’s leadership. He has vetoed many environmental bills, leaving New Hampshire towns and cities unsupported in their efforts to protect our state natural resources from climate-change denial. And, he has supported Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.
In this time of clear environmental and legislative emergency, we need a governor who will show clear thinking and leadership, not someone who is the “No. 1 fan” of a president who seems unable to tell us the truth.
PETER W. MAJOY
143 South Lincoln St.
Keene
