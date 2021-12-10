Poor Governor Chris Sununu.
He made a name for himself as a sensible, fact-based Republican during the first year of COVID. And all he got for it was widespread condemnation from the radical right of his own party. Many Republicans remain vehemently opposed to vaccines, mask-wearing and Gov. Sununu’s invocation of emergency powers to help control the virus.
Some, such as Rep. Ken Weyler, chairman of the powerful Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, stated that COVID vaccines contain “octopus-like creatures,” and vaccinated parents are having babies with “pitch black” eyes. Others, like Rep. Andrew Prout and at least a dozen other Republicans, have moved to impeach Sununu in the name of “liberty.” Members of his Executive Council have said the vaccines are “dangerous” and “don’t work.”
Unfortunately for the state, in his haste to appease his right flank, Gov. Sununu seems to have gone over to the wacky side.
Sununu cheered the recent court case out of Louisiana that said workers in hospitals and nursing homes don’t need to be vaccinated against COVID, calling it a “big win for New Hampshire.” Think about that: Gov. Sununu actually gloating that unvaccinated medical staff who treat you and your loved ones are free to carry the virus and infect patients. Anti-vaxxers rejoiced.
And despite the fact that New Hampshire now has the highest rate of daily COVID cases in the United States (and the lowest total vaccination rate in the Northeast), and N.H. hospitals are sending very sick people to Albany and Hartford because our ICUs are overflowing with unvaccinated COVID patients, Gov. Sununu supports a new state rule that says schools can’t go remote, ever again (unless it snows). No matter how many students, teachers and bus drivers have COVID, N.H. public schools must keep the doors open. Of course, private and religious schools are exempt from this requirement.
Gov. Sununu could have remained a rational, fact-based leader, like the Republican governors of Massachusetts and Vermont. Instead, he seems to have moved far to the right. Make no mistake — Sununu is a shrewd politician, good at arithmetic. He’s appeasing the crazies in his own party and their lunatic claims, without whom he probably can’t win elections.
MICHAEL HAVEY
Hancock
