Climate strikers around the world call for the next global climate strike: On March 25, hundreds of thousands of people all around the world will be striking for climate action and climate justice along with the Fridays for Future (FFF) Movement.
FFF is a youth-led and-organized international and intersectional movement protesting the lack of action on the climate crisis.
Local climate strikes will be taking place in both Jaffrey and Keene on March 25. Jaffrey’s climate strike will occur at the main five-way intersection in town from 8-9 a.m., and will consist of sign-holding and banners. Keene’s climate strike will occur at Center Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will consist of sign-holding and tables highlighting local sustainable organizations. All are welcome.
Calls to actions include writing and calling our New Hampshire representatives and governor and demanding climate action, supporting local renewable energy plans, and signing petitions concerning local environmental initiatives.
We are already experiencing the impacts of climate change in New Hampshire with warmer winters, a decrease in snowfall, and an increase of flooding and droughts throughout the entirety of the state. Our generation is not only the first to feel the impacts of climate change, but also the last generation that has the ability to do something about it.
We will come together on March 25 to prioritize #PeopleNotProfit and we will keep coming together for our shared vision of a better planet that is equitable toward all its inhabitants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.