I write to correct the Keene Sentinel article “Hundred Nights risks losing chance for emergency aid for new shelter,” published on Aug. 31.
In addition to including multiple errors, the article badly misrepresented statements I and other city staff made during an interview with the reporter on Aug. 28. In particular, the reporter completely changed the meaning of my statement when he quoted me as saying “Hundred Nights should wait for the City to revise its zoning code.” What I said was this: “… during my 25-year career with the City of Keene I have always recommended that any applicant seeking to change the use of a property to one not allowed by zoning should pursue that change through the legislative rezoning process and not through a use variance.”
To do otherwise takes that decision out of the hands of the elected City Council, and by extension the citizens of Keene, and puts it in the hands of an appointed, five-member Zoning Board of Adjustment where, following a prescribed statutory process, a majority of three can overrule local zoning. Rezonings are and always should be a legislative action by City Council carried out after public workshops and hearings and ample opportunity for citizen participation.
RHETT LAMB
Community Development Director
and Assistant City Manager
3 Washington St.
Keene
(Editor’s note: The article referred to did not quote Lamb as indicated. It paraphrased his point that the shelter should follow the city’s process, though doing so would force it to wait until 2021 for clarity. The “multiple errors” he cites in the article included using the term “statute” in place of “ordinance” and the term “exception” instead of “variance.”)
