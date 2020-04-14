The 1850s began with political donnybrooks over the territories of Kansas and Nebraska becoming states and a formal part of the American nation. Their entry was arguably made much more difficult by a judiciary that ruled elections should be held to determine whether the new states would become pro-slavery or anti-slavery entrants into the Union. The 1852 Kansas-Nebraska Bill touched off tremendous violence in Kansas and Nebraska, and for several years Bleeding Kansas, a Liberty-like figure wearing blood-drenched robes, was an important part of America’s patriotic parades.
Several years later, in 1857, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Taney, was asked to decide whether a man who’d escaped from a slave-holding state to “free” Massachusetts was “property,” and thus had to be returned to his owner. A divided court ruled the man was “property,” and had to be returned to his “owner.”
The outcome of the 1850s was a major war that saw the country politically divided, a war in which hundreds of thousands died or were maimed.
Today we are very possibly watching our national history repeat itself. Our legislative branch is politically paralyzed and our judicial branch is being diluted by the appointments of hundreds of judges to the courts whose legal qualifications for such positions are suspect — appointments made by the U.S. Senate’s political majority without the approval of its minority.
In our executive branch, we have a leader whose abilities are clearly not up to the tasks of governing and whose daily “press briefings” expose his weaknesses to the American public. But this gentleman wishes to be re-elected, despite growing evidence of his inabilities, and to further his goal, the legislative leaders of his political party are canceling scheduled primaries in which rival candidates might diminish the glories of their party’s leader.
In addition, examination of expenditures of public funds voted by the legislative branch is also made increasingly impossible by the elimination of inspectors general appointed by the executive branch to see that funds appropriated by the legislative branch are properly expended.
If these cascading events continue, it seems to this observer our November elections may well be canceled. And were that to be the case, we might well see a repeat of the political instabilities unleashed by the 1852 Kansas-Nebraska Bill.
That decade ended with a major war. We should prepare for such a conclusion to the 2020 election, should our legislators and our courts continue their hapless role in our national tragedy.
Sincerely,
RUSSELL BASTEDO
209 Old Harrisville Road
Dublin
