Last week, when watching the events at the Capitol, my wife and I said in unison, “What’s wrong with these people?” Another superspreader brought to you by the GOP.
Ironically, after the FBI goes through all the CCTV cameras and charges everyone with various felonies, those folks will lose their right to keep and bear arms and lose their right to vote in most states.
Folks who went to the rally and headed home might be questioned, but won’t be charged and should face no repercussions at work. If the Troy chief was being truthful, he should be left alone. Innocent until proven guilty.
Trump lost. Get over it. Stop the squeal. I wonder if the 380,000 dead are tired of winning?
STEVE ZIELONKO
Hinsdale
