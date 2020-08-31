The United States, with a mere 4 percent of the world’s population, is responsible for 25 percent of the cases and deaths from the coronavirus. Our country’s extreme suffering did not have to escalate to this level.
The Republican failure to take the coronavirus seriously brought us to this place. It is obviously not a hoax! Their lack of leadership has greatly harmed our health and our economy.
Now, Trump’s action to slow down the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to influence the election may kill more U.S. citizens who are not able to get their medications mailed to them on time. My only hope is that each American will take action in November and vote Democratic. (Vote early to be sure to have your ballot get there on time despite the manipulation of the U.S. Postal Service!)
To quote Bob Dylan, “how many deaths will it take ’til he knows that too many people have died?” People, we’re smart enough to know that now! Let’s stop the carnage.
KAREN NEWELL
86 Chesham Road
Marlborough
