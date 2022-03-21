To Keene High School officials, the Keene school board and parents:
I have just become apprised of the appallingly dangerous behaviors apparently being tolerated at Keene High School. Physical attacks perpetrated on a 14-year-old mixed-race child in the hallways and bathrooms? It appears students who bully and worse are not removed from the school immediately, if they ever suffer consequences of their behaviors. They continue to attend and threaten, even one day after an incident.
The well-being of students who are not white in this school is disregarded by the teachers, principals, guidance counselors and cleaning crews. If you are not a white Anglo-Saxon, your school days are peppered with harassment, threats, physical attacks and disrespect.
It is about time the leaders in this city get off their high horse and consider all citizens of all colors, creeds and etc.
The reluctance to take a strong stand on these abhorrent behaviors is evidence of the weakness of the officials charged with protecting all children under their care. Parents who allow their aggressive, hateful children to behave in destructive, hateful ways need to be accountable along with their child.
This is 2022; this society is suffering from the disease of hate and disregard. Anything we can do to remedy this foolishness will go a long way to remedy our society. It starts here, now, with two people who are and will be scarred for life. How the adults around them respond to these violent episodes teaches everyone who is prized and who is rejected. Stop this behavior in its tracks, and teach our children they all have worth.
LESLIE EVANS
Sullivan
(Note: Asked about the allegations above, Keene High School principal Cindy Gallagher said she cannot comment on any case involving students.)
