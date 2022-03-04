I am writing on behalf of the Ukrainian people to implore you, the U.S. Congress, and the president of the United States to intervene in Putin’s unprovoked attack on civilians in Ukraine, an independent, sovereign and freedom-loving society.
Economic sanctions are not enough to stop Putin’s criminal behavior and the slaughter of men, women and children in their residential communities across Ukraine.
This massacre needs to be stopped immediately, and I suggest the following bold action:
1) Establish a no-fly zone immediately (we have the military might to do so);
2) Target and destroy the convoy descending on Kyiv and Kharkiv (A-10 Warthogs, etc.);
3) Flood Ukraine with the necessary armament needed to defend themselves immediately (Stinger, Javelin missiles with adequate rockets, ammunition, machine guns of all sizes and capability; light/mobile artillery).
Putin is sowing the seeds of World War III.
U.S. taxpayers, like me, have been paying billions for a state-of-the-art military capability, the best in the world, for moments like this.
Failure to reign in this Russian renegade and global thug will only encourage other dictators like Xi Jinping to take liberties with Taiwan.
Heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson said it best: “Everyone has a plan ... until they get smashed in the mouth” ... NATO and the U.S. need to smash Putin in the mouth. The above aforementioned action will do that.
History and the American people will judge our leaders with praise or with the harshest condemnation, if they stand paralyzed and fail to act, because of fear of political reprisal. Remember Pearl Harbor!
This is a moment where profiles in courage are made. Step into the right side of history with bold action now.
Under the inspirational leadership of President Zelensky, the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom ... and ours. We need to help them: it will cost us much more if we don’t.
