I am disappointed by The Sentinel having recently put an article on the front page that highlights the minority of nurses who oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The comments by the nurse who organizes protests against the vaccine mandate are telling. How is it that a nurse who “works with critically ill patients” can state “that it doesn’t make any sense that we would have to put something man-made into our systems”? That is exactly what doctors and nurses do day in and day out when administering medications, and critically ill patients need them most of all!
More positively, the article made reference to an AMA survey noting that greater than 96 percent of doctors have been vaccinated. That is an impressively high number that should have been the headline (and the subject of the article) instead. If there were a shortage of vaccines, people would be clamoring for the intervention that more than 96 percent of doctors chose for themselves and would be outraged about the conspiracy to keep vaccines from the larger public. The good news is that, thanks to the current and the previous presidential administrations, vaccines are plentiful.
So, why is it that The Sentinel and other media sources continue to give a megaphone to people whose intuition (what the interviewed nurse referred to as the basis for her opinions) is as accurate as that of Flat Earthers?
JOHN N. WALTER JR., M.D.
Keene
