Can we please stop expecting Donald Trump to “wake up” to anything?
He has been telling us who he is for three-plus years and we do not listen.
We still think he will: 1. Be “presidential”; 2. Stop mocking, denigrating, making racist, misogynist, hateful comments; 3. Learn how things such as health care, basic medicine or mathematics work; 4. Notice Kim Jung Un is a lying cheater; 5. Understand the value of governmental agencies— State, Intelligence, etc.; 6. Stop lying; 7. Respect science; 8. Accept climate change; 9. Understand a pandemic.
Can we get over our denial and understand he is an uneducated, unqualified, fanciful, narcissistic-to-the-bone and absolutely unmanageable human being?
If we cannot do this, we will pay with our lives. Truly. Literally. In real life. We will become dead of COVID-19.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.