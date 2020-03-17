It isn’t just the CO2. Due to the worldwide population explosion, mankind has taken about half the land area of the earth for agriculture and housing, etc. Because of this, the earth can’t regulate the climate and chemistry fast enough anymore. Despite this, we keep adding CO2 to the atmosphere.
In 1986, the level was 220 ppm and now it is above 400 ppm (as measured by me in Richmond). When it reaches about 500 ppm, the earth will move to a new hotter normal. The deserts will expand north and south, the oceans will become more clear (dead) due to algae (which removes CO2) die off, and the ice will melt. If all the ice melts, sea level will rise about 400 feet. Twenty-foot-high sea walls will not help.
We need to STOP emitting CO2 and become an electric economy. The only answer is nuclear power. Generation IV reactors are much more efficient and safer than designs like Vermont Yankee. Also, solar and wind power are not the large-scale answer because they take up too much space. To provide the same 620 megawatts of power as Vermont Yankee would require a solar array of 6.5 miles by 6.5 miles, with 80 percent storage capacity!
Many countries of the world are doing research on the Gen IV reactors and developing others. Not the USA. We should be spending money to develop nuclear power. Modular reactors could be developed and purchased by municipalities, providing Keene all the power we need.
CO2 is a hazardous waste accelerating the world to catastrophe. The fossil fuels we burn are using carbon stockpiled by the earth over many years. The new nuclear power reactors will produce very little radioactive waste and when compared to the problem of CO2 it should be a very acceptable alternative.
The earth has had many cooling and heating cycles in its 3-billion-year existence, but what is going on now is moving way too fast.
We need to do something NOW! Stop listening to the ideologues and listen to the scientists. We may have already passed the tipping point. Mankind may not survive, but the earth will.
The facts cited are from “The Revenge of Gaia” by James Lovelock, PhD. Read it.
LEWIS WHITTUM
621 West St.
Keene
(Also Peter Abell of Brattleboro and Robert Kenney of Swanzey)
