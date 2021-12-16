All these requests to do political surveys almost always leads us down the path to asking for our donated monies for campaigns or issue pushing. Wouldn’t it be nice to receive honest-to-goodness surveys that don’t end in an ask for our hard-earned dollars?
Those in office and those running for office, how about sending us real surveys that ask the questions and don’t push for our money? People are tired of being constantly asked for donations and you really turn off peoples’ interest in politics.
When it comes time to vote, we drag to the polls doing our duty, but you have turned off some voters by constant hands in our pockets.
Let’s get back to real surveys that ask questions without looking for a handout. You might get better reception to your emails and get answers without all the “oh, no” groans because you only care about our money.
KATHLEEN R. ALLEN
Peterborough
