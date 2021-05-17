At this year’s town meeting on May 18, the Stoddard Conservation Commission is asking voters to support Article 28, which offers a commonsense solution to a complex problem: climate change.
People in New Hampshire, newcomers and natives, have always shared an appreciation and respect for our environment. This warrant article is not unlike the early 1980s Acid Rain Resolution that was overwhelmingly supported by a majority of New Hampshire towns and mobilized Congress to act.
Unfortunately politics has polarized and paralyzed this country from any climate solution. It shouldn’t, because:
Most Americans, regardless of political beliefs, and the scientific community recognize it’s an urgent problem that needs to be addressed;
This initiative is supported by respected Republican statesmen, conservative economists and successful business leaders, including a growing number of Fortune 100 companies.
This carbon dividends plan does four things to reduce CO2:
First, it creates a gradually rising fee (not tax) on carbon. This would discourage carbon emissions in every single economic transaction, every day of the year. This fee is placed on carbon consumption, at the source: all the money raised is returned directly to citizens in the form of equal monthly dividends. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the bottom 70 percent of Americans would receive more in dividends than they would pay in increased energy prices;
Second, the amount of the dividend would grow as the carbon fee rate increases. The more we protect our climate, the more our citizens benefit. This creates a positive feedback loop, which is crucial, because the only way we will reach our long-term emission-reduction goals is if the carbon tax rate goes up every year;
Third, it would eliminate regulations that are no longer needed once a carbon dividends plan is enacted;
Fourth, it would create a new climate domino effect, based on border carbon adjustments. Once one major country or region adopts carbon dividends with border carbon adjustments, other countries are compelled to follow suit. One by one the dominoes fall.
This program illustrates the power of a conservative climate solution based on free markets and limited government where we strengthen our economy; reduce regulation; help working class Americans; shrink government, promote national security, while protecting the planet.
This is why the Stoddard Conservation Commission supports this initiative. With your support, we will join other New Hampshire towns imploring Congress to implement it.
The “journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.” This is that first step!
GEOFFREY JONES, Stoddard
(This writer is chairman of the Stoddard Conservation Commission.)
