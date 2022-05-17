We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I enjoyed your recent article (May 14-15, page A3) about Stoddard’s successful and very popular Book Pal program. It is a sweet blending of community/school/library matching young students with adults (mostly seniors) and books.
I applaud our elementary school teachers (especially Amanda Bridges) and staff whose efforts make the program a highly anticipated event each year. I was disappointed, however, that Angel Nicoletti was not named in your article. It was Angel who, 10 years ago, put forth the idea of the Book Pal Program to the Friends of the Library and the James Faulkner School. She made the program happen, and year after year it is Angel who recruits 35+ adults to participate. She organizes and coordinates the participating adults with the school.
Her name is fitting — she has been an Angel to the program, to the Stoddard community and to the Stoddard Library, having served for years as a trustee and a board member of the Friends of the Library. Thank you, Angel. Well done.
