The economy in this country looks to be headed into a tailspin because of the COVID-19 crisis. Government action in the manner proposed by the Trump administration and both chambers of the U.S. Congress looks to be more than necessary for us citizens to keep our heads above water.
But understand this, special loans and payments to small businesses, bailouts to big corporations like airline companies, even government checks mailed to individuals without any requirement for repayment is socialism.
Payouts like this are not part of free-market capitalism. There is no mechanism in pure capitalism to guarantee recovery from disasters. Now, present considerations of payouts from the government are in keeping with socialist democracy, rather than socialist authoritarianism, because those making the decisions about to whom payments will be made and how much should be allotted are elected officials. I’m grateful to them and to the ideals of socialist democracy.
So, be ashamed, all you pundits and fear-mongers who contributed to the demise of Bernie Sanders’ candidacy through red-baiting.
TOM WELDON
199 Main St.
Keene
