On June 1, The Keene Sentinel posted my letter: “Do we want to live in Pottersville?”
In that letter I highlighted escalated crime in cities across the U.S., especially in cities that defunded police.
I mentioned illegal immigration off the map.
Energy resources threatened.
And now, here we are, a month or more later.
Food industries hacked.
Inflation surging when it comes to absolutely everything.
Farmers who cannot pass their business and livelihood onto the next generation thanks to capital gains tax when they die. Guess what? Bill Gates is buying up all that farmland. The Biden progressive program is looking for a third of agricultural land to be designated as “conservation land.”
Push rural people into the cities.
Control the food supply.
Starting families will not be able to buy a modest starter home at $400,000.
That’s intended. Wealthy entities are scarfing up these properties.
They will rent to you, but will not sell.
High-rise buildings in the cities will be forced for millions of people.
No parking?
No car.
No personal property.
That’s intended.
Welcome to Pottersville, USA.
PS: Someone — I don’t recall who — replied to my original Pottersville piece with a recommendation that I get out and take walks and breathe fresh air. I’m trying. It isn’t working.
REBECCA MONTRONE
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.