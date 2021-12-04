It is with respect that I give my support for our Rindge director of planning, Kirk Stenersen.
Kirk has served the town of Rindge as an elected planning board member, eventually achieving the chair position, all the while gaining his education, knowledge and experience to become a professional licensed civil engineer for his lifelong career.
With the intelligence and wisdom of all planning board material, RSAs, state of New Hampshire regulations and town of Rindge ordinances, his straightforward awareness of information has been of valuable importance.
As an upstanding citizen, Kirk wears many hats. He has served the community well, with sitting on numerous committees and sub-committees, such as master plan, planned unit residential development, emergency management, town & gown, roadway committee, all to benefit the greater good with integrity for our town of Rindge. He also is the town of Rindge’s deputy moderator for our elections. His wonderful family is proud of all his accomplishments.
Mr. Stenersen took the position offered to him as an “interim planning director.” His expertise made him the perfect candidate for this position, and within a few years, it was an audience member that asked the planning board to take away the title of “interim” from interim director to director of planning with all members of the planning board approval.
Mr. Stenersen’s professionalism always removed himself as director of planning when representing a business client before the planning board. He separated himself undeniably. He followed the “book of laws.”
I’ve had my share of disagreements with board/committee members, however, never would I or a decent person target a board member/director’s home-life career, which is off limits!
I am pleased to voice my belief of support with certainty that there is no “conflict of interest and/or influences” that Mr. Dickler and Judy Unger-Clark imply.
RONIELE HAMILTON
Rindge
