On this coming Tuesday, Chesterfield voters are being urged to vote “yes” on a proposed Steep Slopes Ordinance to save Lake Spofford, according to signs posted along town roads by supporters of that initiative.
Although the signs infer otherwise, limiting responsible development in the undeveloped areas of the lake’s watershed to preserve undisturbed soils and vegetation that will inhibit future sedimentation of the lake, will not save it. Unfortunately, the havoc being visited upon the lake by the over-development already in place and the ever increasing number of powerful watercraft churning up its waters will not be reversed so easily.
The lake’s ecosystem will not be restored to good health without tackling the elephants in the room, which are the pollution and runoff coming from existing residences and roadways, and the shoreline erosion and introduction of invasive plants from motorboats and jet skis. Until those challenges are honestly faced and mitigated, no amount of restrictions placed on the remaining undeveloped areas of the watershed will stop the demise of the lake over time.
Only when the concerned citizens, who are eager to see the Steep Slopes Ordinance gain approval, are able to muster the courage and the perseverance required to take on the vested interests close to home and at the state level will any meaningful change occur in the downward spiral the lake is in. Then, in the minds of many fair-minded folks hereabouts will it be the time to consider infringing upon the property rights of fellow taxpayers who are not part of the problem and may never be.
It is easy to propose the most restrictive steep-slopes ordinance in New Hampshire to date and then to buttress up its adoption with slick but misleading fliers and signs. It is quite another thing to squarely face up to and address the causes really harming the lake we all love and have an obligation to preserve.
Until we are willing to embrace that challenge, I shall be reluctant to support measures to disenfranchise property owners who are not currently adding to the lake’s woes and may never.
Therefore, I shall be voting “no” on the Steep Slopes Ordinance and I would urge others to think long and hard before following the recommendations of the planning board in this matter, especially when COVID has so disrupted the level of debate and discussion that leads to sensible legislation.
Respectfully,
TOM WOODMAN
Chesterfield
