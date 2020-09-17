I’m walking my dogs along Route 12A and a car speeds by. I think “bad word” loudly in my mind.
I reflect: If this person were not insulated and anonymous in their metal box, they would not want to frighten me; they didn’t realize and would feel badly if they knew. Cars, computers, progress.
Around Christmas often, people are elevating personal relationships (yes, with strangers, too) to a higher plane. At the beginning of COVID (and even now), many seem to have done the same.
May it be Christmas all year. (And I am not “Christian.”)
CAREY BLUHM
44 West Surry Road
Keene
