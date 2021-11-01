There’s three lanes. The inside lane is for walkers. The middle lane is for runners, and the outside lane is a passing lane for runners that are faster. Simple.
So I run in the middle lane, and come upon two men, one in the walking lane, and the other in the running lane so they can talk while they exercise. They are trying to do two things at once: socialize and exercise in a format that only allows for exercise. As I come upon them, sometimes the fellow in the running lane moves to the passing lane, and I run by the chap in the walking lane in the running lane.
Sometimes, the fellow in the running lane moves to the walking lane, and I go by in the running lane. Sometimes, I’m right on top of them before the fellow in the running lane decides whether he’s going passing or walking so I have to make a cut like a half-back to avoid hitting him.
Then there’s the fellow who runs in the walking lane. So if I’m walking, when I hear his approach, I move to the running lane, and hope there’s no one running where they’re supposed to be, which is in the running lane, that will plow into me.
Those of you old enough remember: Who’s on First, What’s on Second and I Don’t Know on Third?
JACK COEY
Keene
