Let’s not exploit the vaccine-injured to sell more vaccines.
If you read or hear the entire story, this man contracted COVID-19 following his first jab. He is the poster boy, now saying if he had only had more jabs, life would have been so much better.
Based on what? His idea that life would have been so much better? Someone telling him he just wasn’t jabbed enough times?
After all, many of the jabbed have said, “I got sick, but I know if I was not vaccinated, it would have been much worse!”
Well, there’s science for ya!
Rather than reporting this tragic case as a vaccine injury, the press continues to spin and spin to suit its lucrative agendas. All. We. Need. Just. One. More. Shot.
For those with inquiring minds:
Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Mar; 75(3): e13795. Published online 2020 Dec 4. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.13795
Aims of the study:
Patient comprehension is a critical part of meeting medical ethics standards of informed consent in study designs. The aim of the study was to determine if sufficient literature exists to require clinicians to disclose the specific risk that COVID-19 vaccines could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating virus.
Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications:
The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.
Question: When you got your shot(s), did anyone warn you of this? Did you sign a waiver indicating your case could be worse because of the vaccine and that you were accepting that risk?
Answer: No. “The Vaccines are Safe & Effective.”
Solution: Keep your health? Keep your sleeves rolled down …
