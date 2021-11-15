From the Nov. 6-7 Sentinel, Page C2: “They treat me like I’m old and stupid.” Sadly, especially right now, many patients in nursing homes feel like that. They are confined to their rooms, staff has to be very careful when tending to their needs ... the list goes on.
Having several relatives in area nursing homes, I can attest to the caring staff at Maplewood (cannot relate to the other ones). The administration puts out a newsletter to the patients families keeping them up to date. Family is encouraged to call for an update; at this time no visitors allowed, but flowers can be delivered, phone calls if the family member has a phone, and of course cards are welcome.
That being said, no matter what the staff says or does, sadly, the patient is unsettled, feels unwanted, depending on what stage in, feels neglected, doesn’t understand why they can’t go home, feels abandoned.
Those who are the responsible caregiver have the duty, if you will, to stay connected with the patient in the nursing home. Right now it’s not easy but has to be done. It’s heartbreaking to see a former vital, intelligent, friendly, mother, father, husband, sister brother and other relatives and friends be so upset and sad. All of us have to do our best.
My husband died of Alzheimer’s disease at Maplewood almost two years ago, just before COVID hit. While he was there, he was given compassionate, kind care, although I do admit the staff was very happy to see me get off the elevator! It tore me apart to visit or get phone calls about his care, but I would do it again in a minute.
Wrap-up: Yes, nursing homes or assisted-living facility patients will get cross, impatient, unloved. We have to distant ourselves from the negative talk during visits/phone calls, do our best to find a positive spin on their emotions. We will not regret it.
ELEANOR BALL
Keene
