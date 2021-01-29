In response to the Jan. 8 Sentinel editorial (Sticking Point; For everyone’s sake, including your own, take the COVID vaccine):
While I am in disbelief The Sentinel would print this editorial, I can certainly understand why the author would not want to attach their name to it. The dismissive and divisive tone is an insult to any critical thinker who dares to have an informed opinion.
To suggest it is irresponsible and potentially lethal to pose logical questions about public health policy, especially when it comes to inadequately tested injections, is ridiculous.
It is currently unknown if, and unproven that, the vaccine stops transmission. If this shot does not stop transmission and merely minimizes symptoms, how exactly does this stop the spread?
Is it dangerous to consider possible side effects versus benefit for a virus that has a 99.75 percent overall recovery rate? Would factoring in cases so mild that they are unreported, and the overreporting of deaths from people who died with COVID versus people that died from COVID, improve that rate even more?
It’s common knowledge that this fast-tracked shot has not been tested long-term. Is it unreasonable to have concerns about the potential long-term side effects of this new mRNA technology that essentially creates an autoimmune response in the body? The author speaks as though they have somehow been bestowed the authority to assess risk on behalf of the individuals of this community.
Should we not be concerned that the manufacturers are exempt from any liability from damage caused by their product? Will this author and The Sentinel accept liability for damages that may occur from following their medical recommendation to take this vaccine?
Is it not prudent to consider the massive amount of worldwide collateral damage as a direct result of the pandemic public policy to this point?
Is it not warranted to question the long-term effects that unproven, fear-based public policies are having on our children’s mental health and development? On our economy? On small business? On our community? On the very fabric of our lives?
It is insulting and arrogant to suggest that having an open dialogue with concerned members of our community, to discuss, share concerns, and contribute their voice, is somehow deviant and dangerous behavior.
I would submit that a society that stifles the voices of its concerned citizens is the true evil here.
If there is anyone reading this, that believes these are unreasonable concerns, I would invite you to bring your argument, and the data to support it, to the public forum.
GENE CLERKIN
Keene
