It is a comfort to me that my two grandchildren attending New Hampshire public schools this year are very unlikely to be exposed to mumps, which can cause deafness, or measles, which can cause blindness. They won’t be exposed to polio, which can cripple you.
The reason they won’t be exposed is simple: New Hampshire law has, for generations, required all incoming schoolchildren to be vaccinated when old enough against these viruses.
Unfortunately, there is a virus with a strong lobby in the Republican Party. New Hampshire’s right-wing state Legislature has not only kept the coronavirus vaccine off that list, it has made it a crime for school districts to add it. They can’t even require teachers and school staff to be vaccinated against COVID. Gov. Chris Sununu signed that into law.
So my grandkids will not be protected from COVID. It is now a crime to try to protect them.
This is vile.
MICHAEL LADAM
Keene
