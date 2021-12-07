Here we go again. The Keene Sentinel has an article on pages A1 and A2 of their Dec. 1 edition about state officials urging vaccinations, stating there were 37 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing to 1,796 the total number of people who have died in New Hampshire from the virus.
On page A3 of the same paper, another article states that the state’s death toll from the virus stands at 1,716 as of Tuesday (Nov 30). The last time I checked, 1,716 plus 37 does not equal 1,796.
Are you hoping that people will just read the headlines and not actually do the work to take time to see the hypocrisy unfolding right in front of us?
PAULINE VERVILLE
Keene
