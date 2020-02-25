John McGauley (“Lane isn’t racist, but PC allegations are hard to disprove,” Voices, Feb. 8-9) contends that former Mayor Kendall Lane’s statement “Which, and unfortunately they cut both ways, and the part of the reason that New Hampshire is so safe is because, quite honestly, the state is 98 percent white” does not make Mayor Lane “a racist.”
As non-black men, Mr. McGauley and I are not well-qualified to evaluate expressions of racism against black people. I also agree with Ibram X. Kendi’s assertion (“How To Be an Antiracist,” One World, 2019) that “ ‘Racist’ and ‘antiracist’ are like peelable name tags that are placed and replaced based on what someone is doing or not doing, supporting, or expressing in each moment. These are not permanent tattoos.” Therefore, I join Mr. McGauley in not labeling Mayor Lane “a racist.”
However, no matter how you read it, in any context, “the part of the reason that New Hampshire is so safe is because, quite honestly, the state is 98 percent white” is a thoroughly racist statement. It is as racist as would be a statement that “part of the reason that New Hampshire has so much alcoholism, domestic violence, and DUI fatalities is because, quite honestly, the state is 98 percent white.”
Mr. McGauley asks how we can defend ourselves against accusations of racism. One way is to honestly deny the truth of a false quotation, witness report or video. Mr. McGauley writes that Mayor Lane complained that “the filmmaker edited the quotes wildly out of context.” Context does not change that blatantly racist statement. Genuinely dishonest editing might be an explanation. For example, if the filmmaker had deleted words, such as “so safe is because, quite honestly, [we have long, cold winters. However, I regret our lack of diversity:] the state is 98 percent white,” the original statement would not have been racist and the editing would have been dishonest.
The other way is to acknowledge that my statement or action was racist; apologize; skip all excuses and explanations; thank the person who pointed out my racist statement, inaction or action; and explain what I will do to be less harmful in the future. That (perhaps with a mouthful of Fels Naptha soap) is what many of our parents required when we said or did something harmful.
JOHN WILLIS
419 Sand Hill Road
Peterborough
