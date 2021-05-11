I am an exercise science student, co-president, and co-founder of the Health Professions Club at Keene State College. I am an EMT for Diluzio Ambulance and Harrisville Fire Department.
Diluzio Ambulance services 15 towns in Cheshire County and has primary 911 contracts in six towns. Within the short period of time, I have worked with many amazing providers and we have seen an extensive and growing amount of psychiatric patients in crisis. The main concern that I, as well as other EMS providers, have is that the psychiatric facilities are scarce in Cheshire County. There are simply not enough providers able to treat the amount of psychiatric patients and those in crisis are not receiving the appropriate level of care they need when they need it most. Rather, EMS providers like myself must transport patients from Cheshire Medical Center to Hampstead Hospital, approximately one hour and 45 minutes away.
I urge the state of New Hampshire to open a psychiatric hospital unit in the Cheshire Medical Center, provide nurses with training in which they can support patients in need of psychiatric care, and employ psychiatric nurses. This will eliminate the need for transport between facilities as well as provide readily available care to children and adults in Cheshire County who need it.
In an effort to attract and retain our current health care workforce, I urge lawmakers to support the Student Loan Repayment Program for health care professionals working in medically underserved areas and adequate Medicaid reimbursement rates.
SARAH TRABUCCO
Harrisville
