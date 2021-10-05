Gov. Chris Sununu:
Thank you for your recent request for the authorization of federal assistance for Sullivan County in the wake of the storm of July 29-30.
My town of Acworth, population about 980, may well see the cost of road repairs push $10 million. Even assuming FEMA coverage of 75 percent, we would be on the hook for $2.5 million. Our typical annual budget for capital road improvements is $200,000.
After the flood of 2005 devastated Alstead, our neighbor to the south, Gov. Lynch arrived to survey the damage and declared that he would see the state make the town whole again.
It is your turn to step up to the plate for us in Acworth.
STELLA HERPEL
Acworth
