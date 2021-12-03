The Republican Legislature in New Hampshire has focused on public education with the “divisive concepts” law, the school voucher law, and now even further with HB 607 to divert taxpayer money to private, religious and home schooling. These are attacks on public schools, teachers, unions, and it will get to all taxpayers who will receive increased property taxes.
First, the divisive concepts law seems to aim at limiting schools from discussing issues, especially around racial or gender discrimination. Republicans are concerned that children will be led to feel uncomfortable and guilty for the transgressions of our ancestors, especially around historic racism.
No teacher is going to teach that white people are inherently racist, but they might teach about systemic racism, and they should. The problem is that one can misconstrue anything and Commissioner Edelblut (an advocate for home schooling, not public schooling) wants to be poised to take teachers to task, which could result in irreparable damage to teachers and schools.
Secondly, school vouchers financially encourage parents to vacate the public schools for parochial, private and home schools. Kate Day wrote in a Sentinel letter that she wants to “empower low-income families” by providing educational options for children. For some, I am sure she is correct — if they can fund the excess.
But there seems to also be an ulterior motive, as there frequently is with legislation. What did the southern conservatives do when faced with Black children in their schools — they vacated, taking their children to private schools. So I think this may be a way to not only disassociate from certain people but also curtail exposure to certain information, opinions, attitudes and values.
The irony is that these bills aimed at “divisive concepts” are perhaps the most divisive save for the bill that limits a women’s right to her own body.
If you want to see who is ultimately responsible for the aforementioned laws in New Hampshire, look no further than Gov. Sununu, who signed them into law.
LARRY PHILLIPS
Keene
