It was with great sadness that I read last week about the economic struggles of yet another country store, not as a result of anything but a lack of “doing the right thing” by the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Unless a deal was struck for compensation prior to the bridge work, the DOT should now figure out a way to help the town of Sullivan and John Little. We know they have the money, as evidenced by the $400,000 spent a couple of years ago to install, then remove, rumble strips on the white lines of Route 9 in Chesterfield. That’s $400,000, and they removed the rumble strips because the citizens of Chesterfield threatened to “rumble” if they were not removed. Tax dollars wasted!
So let’s “rumble,” Sullivan! Let’s call our state reps (I’ve written mine) and governor, and let’s ask the board of selectmen to demand a well-publicized meeting with the DOT.
John Little did what many store owners did in the past, economically combining living and business, as my uncle and aunt did in the Spofford IGA (Independent Grocer’s Association) years ago. He should not be punished, along with the town, because of a (needed) construction project.
This project has come at the cost of a person’s livelihood and possibly the existence of the Sullivan country store. Need a quart of milk? Drive to Keene.
We often hear about the value placed on small business; here’s an opportunity to speak up, make some noise and save what is becoming a vanishing icon — the Country Store.
And like John said, “It’s definitely Sullivan’s store.”
Do the right thing DOT! That would be tax dollars well spent.
Thank you, in solidarity,
JEFF SCOTT
P.O. Box 31
Spofford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.