I’m grateful for The Sentinel’s editorial highlighting the inadequacies of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program (“A chronic condition: State’s failure to fund medical cannabis program par for the course,” Sept. 28), but I believe it misses a few very important points in focusing blame on the “New Hampshire advantage” rather than on the actions of specific persons in the executive branch of state government.
First, the state’s initial refusal to issue ID cards to patients like Linda Horan was not in any way related to a lack of funding — it was because the Attorney General’s Office blocked ID cards from being issued. In a Feb. 3, 2014, memo, Senior Assistant Attorney General Michael Brown advised the Department of Health and Human Services that no cards should be issued until the first dispensary was open, a process that was expected to take a couple of years or more.
This advisory opinion did not mention funding at all. Instead, Brown argued issuing ID cards “would have the effect of prematurely entitling persons to [the law’s] affirmative defense to cannabis-related crimes.”
In other words, the Attorney General’s Office maintained that patients should have to continue to fear arrest and prosecution if they used cannabis to treat a serious medical condition, even if advised to do so by their doctor, until further notice.
Patients were shocked by this bizarre interpretation of the law, and fought back, ultimately prevailing over the state in late 2015 when Linda won her lawsuit and pried the first ID card from the state’s cold, dead hands.
The second reason patients were denied legal protections and access for so many years is because then-Gov. Maggie Hassan insisted on having home cultivation removed from the medical cannabis bill that became law in 2013.
If home cultivation had been included, there would have been no argument against issuing cards to patients from the outset, as the Legislature had intended, and patients who were in desperate circumstances would have had a legal source of cannabis beginning in 2013, rather than 2016.
It’s also worth noting that DHHS would have had a revenue stream from the beginning if home cultivation had been included in the 2013 law. Many patients were eager to send in their $50 application fees in 2013 and 2014, but the state was too cruel to accept their money until it was forced to do so by a court.
MATT SIMON
New England Political Director
Marijuana Policy Project
77 Durette Court
Manchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.