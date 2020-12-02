On Friday, Nov. 20, the state of New Hampshire destroyed a homeless encampment in Manchester. Activists on the ground reported the destruction of these folks’ most precious items, including tents and sleeping bags. Unequivocally, evictions without alternative housing options are cruel and unjust. It is beyond time that we address the issue of houselessness from a place of compassion.
Homelessness was obviously an issue prior to COVID-19. The issue has only been exacerbated by increased joblessness, evictions, and less space in shelters because of distancing protocols. We must allocate a portion of the remaining unspent COVID-19 CARES Act funds to help those experiencing homelessness, to provide them with temporary shelter and aid.
When COVID-19 hit, Vermont moved swiftly to get folks into safe spaces, creating a voucher system that enabled houseless folks to be temporarily housed in unutilized hotel rooms. This got people off the street and allowed them to avoid cramped shelter spaces. New Hampshire did not follow suit.
Using state aid to get folks into safe spaces is a start. Meanwhile, we should be continuing to support all the critical social services that would help to eradicate homeless to begin with: mental health services, addiction recovery programs, our domestic violence crisis centers, and organizations and shelters specifically focused on aiding the homeless, as well as economic relief for those experiencing job loss. We must offer both short- and long-term solutions.
New Hampshire has already had a very lean budget, and now Republicans seem intent on making the state budget even tighter. This will be devastating to critical social services and create an even heavier burden on local municipalities forced to pick up the slack. At a time when so many people are suffering, we should not be ripping safety nets away; we should be strengthening our already existing nets and crafting new ones, helping our neighbors to get back on their feet.
Tonight, in the richest country in the world, there are people on the streets, in the cold, without basic resources, and now without their most important possessions: tents and sleeping bags. Ghandi said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” I implore our governor and attorney general to immediately begin to act from a place of compassion as we work to make New Hampshire a more just place for all, and a place where all have homes.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
24 Base Hill Road
Keene
