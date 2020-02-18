The Sentinel editorial of Feb. 4 (“Homeless for the holidays”) regarding the plight of a family of seven obtaining housing in New Hampshire appears to give the impression that first, last month’s rent and a security deposit is required to rent a dwelling in New Hampshire.
This may be true only if the landlord owns five or fewer rental units, per New Hampshire law governing such tenant/landlord transactions.
N.H. Legal Aid and other agencies have websites to assist both tenants and landlords alike in following N.H. RSA 540 regarding such transactions.
RICH DELL’ERBA
15 Monadnock St.
Keene
