Rep. Annie Kuster has taken a bold step for the climate by co-sponsoring H.R. 763, a bill that would put a price on carbon pollution and give cash back to each household. It will help us make the necessary transition to clean energy while helping the economy and protecting low income households.
Many towns across the state will see a resolution on their town warrant that asks the town to support carbon pricing legislation like this and like the bill that is currently in the N.H. House of Representatives. We want our lawmakers to take action to reduce our fossil fuel use, cut pollution and help the economy.
Passing the resolution wouldn’t cost the town anything but it would send a strong message that we support carbon pricing. Thousands of economists have said this is a powerful tool that would reduce carbon emissions 40 percent in just 12 years.
Many thanks to Rep. Kuster for her climate leadership! Now let’s pass this resolution to show we support her and other legislators who vote for carbon pricing!
MARGE SHEPARDSON
94 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
