It was very disturbing to read Sen. Jay Kahn’s letter on April 14 about Senate Bill 130.
How can taxpayers afford to pay more for schools that are not public? The state already pays very little for public education, while the local community pays ever more. Public education is very important for the growth of intelligent citizens committed to our democracy.
Let us have open debate in the Legislature, with hearings in appropriate committees, to weigh in on the fairness of this proposed legislation.
ROGER and ANN SWEET
Sullivan
