Saturday, I do our grocery shopping. At the local supermarket where I shop, all the staff and about 90 percent of the customers wore masks today. (These were usually the homemade masks that do a very good job of shielding others if you happen to be infected without knowing it yet, and are less effective at protecting the wearer.)
The 10 percent of maskless customers seemed to be mixed between men and women, young and older.
When we started adjusting to the virus, some supermarkets announced that they were setting aside particular time slots for those over 60 (we are considered to be at higher risk, though plenty of younger people are dying and there may be long-term harm even to younger people who recover). Let me suggest an alternative.
Supermarkets should designate a special hour for stupid aggressive jerks. These people would be free to shop without wearing masks. For that hour, I suggest the stores charge an extra 20 percent on every purchase, to be paid directly to the staff these shoppers are endangering.
The rest of the day, the rest of us could relax just a little bit.
MICHAEL LADAM
123 South Lincoln St.
Keene
