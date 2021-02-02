Don’t know much about gerrymandering? Neither did I until recently. Gerrymandering is the process of redistricting, or reapportioning our voting districts for a partisan advantage. In 2011, dozens of New Hampshire districts were gerrymandered, much to the dismay of responsible members of both parties. The Executive Council District 2 is an obvious one, but many N.H. Senate and House districts were gerrymandered as well, by combining towns in such a way as to run up the count in Concord.
Every 10 years under our current system, the legislature appoints a committee to redistrict. There have been two recent bipartisan bills for an independent redistricting commission similar to what Florida, Michigan and California have. But these bipartisan bills were vetoed in 2019 and 2020.
So now, like 2011, we are at the mercy of a legislature which could further gerrymander the state to guarantee continued power in future elections. Whether the Legislature chooses fairness or cheating, is up to the moral compass of our legislators. The N.H. House is about to embark on a redistricting process for the next 10 years. A statewide effort is underway in 103 New Hampshire towns to head off any further gerrymandering, with the N.H. Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting.
Voters and elected officials must speak up and demand a fair, nonpartisan and transparent redistricting process. For voters, this gerrymandering makes your vote matter less, when the “fix” is in. For some towns, the last process may have robbed you of your own constitutionally guaranteed state representative if you were combined with another town.
Speak up and let the Statehouse know how you feel about it! Contact your state representatives and demand that our redistricting process be fair, nonpartisan and transparent.
TERRI O’RORKE
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.