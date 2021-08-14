Several of my family members and friends have written to Sens. Shaheen and Hassan and to Gov. Sununu, asking how many migrants from the southern U.S. border have been brought to New Hampshire. None of them are answering the question.
The only possible answers are “0,” “I don’t know,” or “I’m not telling.” Suddenly our COVID numbers in New Hampshire are increasing — is there a correlation with people being brought here from outside the U.S. unvaccinated, infected, or untested? Coincidentally, commercials on local channels are suddenly appearing in Spanish — just an observation.
All of my grandparents came from Poland in the early 1900s and worked hard to become citizens, so I understand how the process used to work and I appreciate America’s legacy as a melting pot. There were quotas; sick immigrants were isolated until they recovered; criminals were denied entrance, etc. No one seems to be looking out for our current population.
The federal government is responsible for our borders, yet our U.S. senators can’t answer this question of migrant movements. Who can answer this question?
Respectfully,
JENIFER TYSZKA MARCHESI
Alstead
