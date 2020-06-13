There was a time when a successful space launch meant something to me; something to take pride in. No more.
My mind is too immersed in this nation’s accelerating spiral into the political obscenity of democracide, the decline/abdication of the U.S.’s world leadership role, our self imposed ignorance, endemic racial injustice, a culture of violence and far-right hatred stoked by a damnable fool in the Oval Office, denial of scientific truths, charlatanism, abuse of power, abuse of our environment, religious extremism and a deadly pandemic.
No ... the SpaceX mission is a mere distraction that means no more to me than if North Korea or some banana republic had done it.
Congratulations America! It took you three-quarters of a century, but you’ve succeeded in making me a cynic.
BART CENTRE
P.O. Box 329, Langdon
